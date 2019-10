Celadon's 25th anniversary celebration features local artists and free beer

click to enlarge Arielle Simmons

Kid- and dog-friendly, woo!

Local makers will be selling their wares

Event Details 25 Years of Celadon @ Celadon 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mt. Pleasant Charleston, SC When: Sat., Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping Map

Charleston-based furniture and lifestyle shop, Celadon, is celebrating 25 years in business with an all-day party featuring local artists, makers, food, drinks, and more. Head to Celadon's Johnnie Dodds Blvd. location on Sat. Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for all the fun.Since opening, Celadon has kept its eye on what's trending while keeping an appreciation for classic styles. The store sells an eclectic array of upmarket furniture, one-of-a-kind antiques, designer lighting, accessories, vintage rugs, quirky gift items, and handcrafted jewelry.Dozens of local and regional artists and makers' works will be displayed throughout the store and guests can enjoy free beer and birthday cake. The event is open to the public and free to attend.All profits from vendor sales go directly to the local makers, as Celadon does not take commissions. Head online to learn more.