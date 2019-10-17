October 17, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Seersucker & Stilettos

Asheville pottery company, East Fork is popping up on Spring Street this weekend 

Sales and steals, y'all

Asheville-based pottery company East Fork is bringing their collection of hand-crafted ceramics to Charleston this weekend and is setting up shop at the Counter Culture Coffee training center on Spring Street this Sat. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(If you've ever sipped and noshed at Harbinger Cafe, you've seen this pottery in action.)

East Fork will have plates, bowls, vases, cups, mugs, and serving ware for sale. These handmade pieces come in a variety of finishes: Morel, Eggshell, Big Sky, Pollen, Celery, Soapstone, and Molasses. They will also have "practically-perfect-pots" for sale at 30 percent off.

According to their website, East Fork's "collection is unfussy, durable, timeless — made to use every day, for a long, long time." They make a full range of dinnerware and other functional objects from plates and bowls to mugs and service pieces, all of which are "made from regionally-sourced stoneware clay and fired in a gas kiln, with food-safe glazes made in-house."

For more information and to check out their full line up of products, head to East Fork's website or check them out on Instagram
