Leatherology popping up at G&G's Fieldshop this weekend 

The all-things-leather brand Leatherology is collaborating with Garden & Gun's Fieldshop to present a pop-up shop this weekend, where you can shop their fall collection.
The shop is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be on-site free monogramming offered throughout the weekend, visit their website
for more information and products.
@ Fieldshop
334 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping