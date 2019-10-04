October 04, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Seersucker & Stilettos

Leatherology popping up at G&G's Fieldshop this weekend 

The leather authorities are in town

The all-things-leather brand Leatherology is collaborating with Garden & Gun's Fieldshop to present a pop-up shop this weekend, where you can shop their fall collection.

The shop is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be on-site free monogramming offered throughout the weekend, visit their website for more information and products.
Event Details Leatherology on the Road: Charleston
@ Fieldshop
334 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
