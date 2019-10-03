Gear up for Halloween at these costume shops around Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user City of North Charleston
-
Not like you'll be able to outdo this duo...
It's time to start planning your Halloween festivities including decorations, pumpkin carving, parties, and most importantly your costume(s). As things begin to get spookier in Charleston, local and pop-up Halloween shops are gearing up for the season of cob-webs, skeletons, and extravagant costumes.
Are we missing one of your favorite costume shops? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Spirit Halloween
has set up shop in several locations, one on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
in the former Hobby Lobby in West Ashley, one at 1119 Johnnie Dodds
in Mt. P, and another off Rivers Avenue
, across from Trident Technical College in North Charleston.
There are three Halloween Express
in the Charleston area. In Mt. Pleasant, the store is at 1220 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, in North Charleston at 7400 Rivers Avenue, and in Summerville at 1825 Old Trolley Road.
A local staple in the Charleston Halloween-scene is Hokus Pokus
off highway 61 in West Ashley. This locally run store sells costumes and decorations for all occasions year-round, but as can be guessed by their namesake, Halloween is their specialty.
For anyone looking to step-up their costume game this spooky-season, Charleston Costume Design and Rental
has a variety of costumes to choose from that go beyond the average Halloween-shop get-up. They have everything from Santa to cosplay characters, vintage clothing, and a full range of mascot characters to win you those costume contest prizes.
As always, local thrift stores and vintage sellers have great pieces to put together for a true DIY look (check out some of Red Rose Vintage
's killer suggestions on the 'gram
).