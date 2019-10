Gear up for Halloween at these costume shops around Charleston

click to enlarge Flickr user City of North Charleston

Not like you'll be able to outdo this duo...

It's time to start planning your Halloween festivities including decorations, pumpkin carving, parties, and most importantly your costume(s). As things begin to get spookier in Charleston, local and pop-up Halloween shops are gearing up for the season of cob-webs, skeletons, and extravagant costumes.has set up shop in several locations, o ne on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in the former Hobby Lobby in West Ashley, one at 1119 Johnnie Dodds in Mt. P, and another off Rivers Avenue , across from Trident Technical College in North Charleston.There are threein the Charleston area. In Mt. Pleasant, the store is at 1220 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, in North Charleston at 7400 Rivers Avenue, and in Summerville at 1825 Old Trolley Road.A local staple in the Charleston Halloween-scene isoff highway 61 in West Ashley. This locally run store sells costumes and decorations for all occasions year-round, but as can be guessed by their namesake, Halloween is their specialty.For anyone looking to step-up their costume game this spooky-season,has a variety of costumes to choose from that go beyond the average Halloween-shop get-up. They have everything from Santa to cosplay characters, vintage clothing, and a full range of mascot characters to win you those costume contest prizes.As always, local thrift stores and vintage sellers have great pieces to put together for a true DIY look (check out some of's killer suggestions on the 'gram ).