Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Lina Rosa Jewelry pops up at Jahde Leather Atelier this Fri. Oct. 4

Frost yourself

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge Design your own statement collar this Friday at Jahde Leather - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Design your own statement collar this Friday at Jahde Leather
Design your own custom collar necklace and shop hand-beaded creations this Fri. Oct. 4 at The Lina Rosa Jewelry pop-up shop hosted by Jahde Leather Atelier.

Local jewelry maker Paulina Rodriguez a.k.a. Lina Rosa Jewelry will be popping up at the design studio from 5-8 p.m. during this month's art walk (be sure to stop into local art galleries this evening, too), selling her handcrafted jewelry.
Related Local jewelry designer Lina Rosa takes home Garden & Gun Made in the South runner-up award: Beaded beauties
Local jewelry designer Lina Rosa takes home Garden & Gun Made in the South runner-up award
Beaded beauties
Local jewelry designer Paulina Rodriguez took home the style runner-up award for her line of delicately beaded earrings, Lina Rosa.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Lina Rosa's collection features earrings in electric, vibrant color patterns in urban geometric shapes.

Jahde Leather will also be holding their first-ever King Collar Bar at the event. Pick your fabric and color and design your own statement collar piece, then watch them create it for you.

Learn more about Jahde Leather Atelier and all of their upcoming events online at jahdemade.com
Event Details Lina Rosa Jewelry Pop-up & King Collar Bar
@ Jahde Leather Atelier
68 Queen Street
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Lina Rosa Jewelry Pop-up & King Collar Bar @ Jahde Leather Atelier

    • Fri., Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS