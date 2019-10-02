Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Lina Rosa Jewelry pops up at Jahde Leather Atelier this Fri. Oct. 4
Frost yourself
Design your own statement collar this Friday at Jahde Leather
Design your own custom collar necklace and shop hand-beaded creations this Fri. Oct. 4 at The Lina Rosa Jewelry pop-up shop hosted by Jahde Leather Atelier.
Local jewelry maker Paulina Rodriguez a.k.a. Lina Rosa Jewelry will be popping up at the design studio from 5-8 p.m. during this month's art walk (be sure to stop into local art galleries this evening, too), selling her handcrafted jewelry.
Lina Rosa's collection features earrings in electric, vibrant color patterns in urban geometric shapes.
Jahde Leather will also be holding their first-ever King Collar Bar at the event. Pick your fabric and color and design your own statement collar piece, then watch them create it for you.
Learn more about Jahde Leather Atelier and all of their upcoming events online at jahdemade.com
.
@ Jahde Leather Atelier
68 Queen Street
Downtown
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 5-8 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
