Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Artist Ment Nelson wants you to vote for his custom Vans shoes design
Does it moo-ve you, too?
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 2:54 PM
Varnville, S.C.-based artist, Ment Nelson, is currently in the running to have his custom design featured on Vans shoes. Nelson's black and white design is meant to represent a cow, which seems fitting given his art's emphasis on rural aspects of South Carolina.
You can vote for Nelson's kicks
in the Custom Culture contest now through Oct. 13. The top 10 finalists advance with a second round of voting Dec. 5-12, and three global winners are announced on Dec. 19.
One final winner from North America will win $25,000 and have their shoes made by Vans.
Nelson describes himself as a "first generation artist living in rural America." A lot of his work depicts rural scenes inspired by the places and people he sees everyday. He's also known to create striking portraits — of subjects from presidential candidate Andrew Yang
to current president, Donald Trump
himself.
When we talked to Nelson earlier this year he told us: "One of my jobs is to document what is happening right now." Be it the absurdity in politics or the everyday moments in normal life (seeing some cows along the side of the road, perhaps), Nelson shows no signs of slowing down.
Check out all of Nelson's work at mentnelson.com
.
