Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Artist Ment Nelson wants you to vote for his custom Vans shoes design

Does it moo-ve you, too?

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 2:54 PM

Varnville, S.C.-based artist, Ment Nelson, is currently in the running to have his custom design featured on Vans shoes. Nelson's black and white design is meant to represent a cow, which seems fitting given his art's emphasis on rural aspects of South Carolina.
Related Ment Nelson creates unique illustrations of Lowcountry living: The Rural Life
Ment Nelson creates unique illustrations of Lowcountry living
The Rural Life
In Clementa "Ment" Nelson's illustrations, the rural Lowcountry and the people who make their lives there are depicted with an unusual degree of warmth and familiarity. Somehow, this artist and musician — he's also in the hip-hop group OXYxMORON — can take simple pen-and-ink line drawings, which he then digitizes and colors, and imbues them with vibrant life.
By Elizabeth Pandolfi
The 2015 Fall Arts Issue
You can vote for Nelson's kicks in the Custom Culture contest now through Oct. 13. The top 10 finalists advance with a second round of voting Dec. 5-12, and three global winners are announced on Dec. 19.

One final winner from North America will win $25,000 and have their shoes made by Vans.

Nelson describes himself as a "first generation artist living in rural America." A lot of his work depicts rural scenes inspired by the places and people he sees everyday. He's also known to create striking portraits — of subjects from presidential candidate Andrew Yang to current president, Donald Trump himself.
Related S.C. artist Ment Nelson inspired by Trump to produce absurdist critiques of "strange times": "I feel it's the most relevant thing that I could paint right now."
S.C. artist Ment Nelson inspired by Trump to produce absurdist critiques of "strange times"
"I feel it's the most relevant thing that I could paint right now."
Ment Nelson, an artist based in Varnville, S.C., can't help but paint works inspired by current events. "One of my jobs is to document what is happening right now," he says.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
When we talked to Nelson earlier this year he told us: "One of my jobs is to document what is happening right now." Be it the absurdity in politics or the everyday moments in normal life (seeing some cows along the side of the road, perhaps), Nelson shows no signs of slowing down.

Check out all of Nelson's work at mentnelson.com.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS