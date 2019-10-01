Tuesday, October 1, 2019

You can now shop men's clothing at Madewell on King Street

Say hello to your new fall wardrobe

Posted by Lilli Serral on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 10:58 AM

Madewell, the widely loved women's clothing store on lower King, opens a men's "shop-in-shop" on Oct. 1. This will mark the area's first in-person retail experience since Madewell launched their men's line last year.

The men's clothing section will be a part of the existing store. The assortment of clothing will include sweatshirts, button-downs, wallets, shoes, belts, and four different types of jeans in the trademark earthy, broken-in Madewell style.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-09-24_at_11.52.58_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-09-24_at_11.52.23_am.png
























While you're shopping for some new threads, be sure to donate any old jeans as part of the store's denim recycling program.

Check out the full Madewell men's line on their website before it all hits the store next month.

Location Details Madewell
282 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843)720-1442
Store
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS