Tuesday, October 1, 2019
You can now shop men's clothing at Madewell on King Street
Say hello to your new fall wardrobe
by Lilli Serral
on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 10:58 AM
Madewell, the widely loved women's clothing store on lower King, opens a men's "shop-in-shop" on Oct. 1. This will mark the area's first in-person retail experience since Madewell launched their men's line last year.
The men's clothing section will be a part of the existing store. The assortment of clothing will include sweatshirts, button-downs, wallets, shoes, belts, and four different types of jeans in the trademark earthy, broken-in Madewell style.
While you're shopping for some new threads, be sure to donate any old jeans as part of the store's denim recycling program
.
Check out the full Madewell men's line on their website
before it all hits the store next month.
