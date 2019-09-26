Thursday, September 26, 2019

Real Simple's second annual idea home features the work of Charleston designer Cortney Bishop

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:17 PM

Charleston-based designer Cortney Bishop, owner of Cortney Bishop Design, helped design Real Simple magazine's second annual idea home, located in Brooklyn, New York.

Bishop has worked on local projects like The Gadsden, the Flats at Mixson, and upcoming Sullivan's Island project, Longboard Restaurant. For the idea home she designed the dining room and arguably the most important room in any house, the kitchen.

Bishop told RS that she likes to begin with one element she really loves when planning a room, like the idea home's dining room's quirky/charming wallpaper.

With the cutting-edge 360 degree video tour, everyone can experience the space as if they were in NY. And for the first time ever, the entire house will be shoppable. With over 300 items on display, all the products you want are just a mouse-click away.

Learn more about the home and all of the designers online at realsimple.com

