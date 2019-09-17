Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Landrum Tables now selling its locally crafted furniture on Broad Street

Their idea's got legs

Landrum Tables, created by local craftsman Capers Landrum Cauthen, now has its own retail home at 60 Broad St., sharing a space with the Cecil Byrne Gallery. Landrum Tables' brick and mortar opened earlier this month.

If you've never seen a Landrum table (Cauthen has been popping up at the downtown farmers market for years now), you've missed out on some pretty cool local history. These handcrafted tables are made using locally reclaimed wood, giving "Charleston's history a second life," as Landrum Tables puts it.

Founded in 2010, Cauthen's growing business features a variety of hand-crafted consoles, side tables, coffee tables, and more. In a press release Cauthen says: "As a local small business, this is an incredible opportunity to be in the hub of downtown Charleston and really connect with the community and other downtown businesses. Our goal is to give everyone a little piece of Charleston history and be part of the shop local movement."

Landrum Tables is open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn more online at landrumtables.com
