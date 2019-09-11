Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Charleston shoe store Sneaker will close at the end of the month
Get half off all items
Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:05 PM
Yesterday, popular King Street shoe store Sneaker
— and pop-up venue for a number of events over the past seven years — announced that they are closing at the end of the month. Owner JP Hudson wrote: "It was a tough decision but I am ready for a new challenge in my career and in the footwear industry and am excited for what's ahead."
From now until Sat. Sept. 28 (or until everything is gone), Sneaker will be selling all products at 50 percent off, in-store and online.
While Sneaker has been kickin' it in the Holy City for seven years, one of their biggest triumphs came earlier this summer, when they partnered with Saucony to create a custom "Carolina Mustard" Sneaker x Saucony shoe.
In July Hudson told City Paper
that Sneaker had been working on the collab for two years before its release on Aug. 3. The inspiration, of course, comes from the Lowcountry's traditional mustard barbecue sauce (each pair even comes with a 'sauce packet' which contains an additional lace option).
Swing by Sneaker and say au revoir — and snag sweet deals — while you still can.
