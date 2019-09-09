Monday, September 9, 2019

Brackish Bow Ties launches women's collection

New southern swag

Posted by Lilli Serral on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge We're all smiles hearing about this new line - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • We're all smiles hearing about this new line
Brackish Bow Ties, the popular S.C. artisan accessories brand, is expanding to include a collection of women's merchandise.

Previously, the brand had only showcased men's bow ties and other formal accessories, including pocket squares, pins, cummerbunds, and cuff links, among other items.

click to enlarge Feathers are gonna by flying off the shelves - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Feathers are gonna by flying off the shelves
Brackish is known for their handmade items and eclectic materials, the most popular, of course, being their hand selected bird feathers. You can see how feathers adorn the women's line, featured in earrings and cuffs.

Follow Brackish on the 'gram for more peeks at their new line, which officially drops on their website on Tues. Sept. 10.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS