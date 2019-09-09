Brackish Bow Ties launches women's collection

click to enlarge
Brackish
Andrew Cebulka
We're all smiles hearing about this new line
Bow Ties, the popular S.C. artisan accessories brand, is expanding to include a collection of women's merchandise.
Previously, the brand had only showcased men's bow ties and other formal accessories, including pocket squares, pins, cummerbunds, and cuff links, among other items.
click to enlarge
Andrew Cebulka
Feathers are gonna by flying off the shelves
Brackish is known for their handmade items and eclectic materials, the most popular, of course, being their hand selected bird feathers. You can see how feathers adorn the women's line, featured in earrings and cuffs.
Follow Brackish on the 'gram
for more peeks at their new line, which officially drops on their website on Tues. Sept. 10.