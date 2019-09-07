Lexus Charleston Fashion Week launches first ever all-male fashion show

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
We are so ready to see men strut their stuff
The modern man takes center stage this September during a special Charleston Fashion Week event on Thurs. Sept. 12, 6-10 p.m. at South Carolina Society Hall. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online
.
The all-male show begins with OOBE BRAND who will display a collection of menswear in its first-ever runway show.
The show will then feature looks from Any Old Iron, designer Andrew Clancy’s brand. Clancy has dressed celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, and Shawn Mendes.
“Lexus CFW’s first-ever all men’s fashion show allows us to celebrate the modern, fashionable man through our runway and shopping experiences,” said production director Jacqueline Lawrence in a press release. “OOBE BRAND
will set a high bar, and Any Old Iron will dazzle with its rock-n-roll collection."
And if that weren’t enough, before and after the runway portion of the evening, attendees can browse through collections from brands such as Any Old Iron, Goorin Bros Hat Shop, Brackish Bowties, and more.
Guests will be served a complimentary cocktail from Hudson Baby Bourbon on their way in the door as well as food from Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.
@ South Carolina Society Hall
72 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Sept. 12
Price:
TBA
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping