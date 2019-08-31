August 31, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Seersucker & Stilettos

Head to Celadon for a wellness and shopping pop-up co-hosted by Artisan Global Sat. Sept. 7 

Stop, shop, and meditate to benefit Uganda artisans

On Sat. Sept. 7, Celadon and Artisan Global are teaming up to host a pop-up event at Celadon to benefit businesses and increase employment in Northern Uganda.

The pop-up event will take place at the Celadon Flagship store in Mt. Pleasant throughout the day. While there is no fee to attend the pop-up shop, the tickets for the meditation and kombucha tasting are $15.

Artisan Global is a non-profit organization that aims to relieve extreme poverty in post-conflict countries by introducing sustainable practices and jobs. Celadon employee Mikayla Knizevski is the co-founder of Artisan Global and frequently travels to Uganda to work with their local artisans.

The pop-up will feature artisan-crafted jewelry from artists in Uganda, as well Artisan Global's exclusive line of yoga bags. Representatives from Still Soul Studio will be present to lead guests in a mindful meditation in the morning, followed by a kombucha tasting led by One Love Kombucha. 

