Thursday, August 15, 2019
Croghan's Jewel Box hosts rare sale this Sat. Aug. 17
Get it while it's hot
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 1:03 PM
Downtown's gem of a jewelry store, Croghan's, hosts a huge sale in their courtyard this Sat. Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon. The store rarely hosts sales, so if you're looking for something sparkly and new (or old and vintage chic), you're going to want to check this out.
The store will have $10, $20, and $30 tables and up to 75 percent off fine jewelry. There will be Gold Bug Collection sample pieces (ones that may have a few scratches or dents) on deck as well.
Croghan's promises a "myriad of surprises" so swing on by to see what they have in store.
@ Croghan's Jewel Box
308 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
