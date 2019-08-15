Croghan's Jewel Box hosts rare sale this Sat. Aug. 17

Event Details Croghan's Courtyard Sale @ Croghan's Jewel Box 308 King St. Downtown Charleston, S.C. When: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Price: Free to attend Fashion + Shopping Map

Downtown's gem of a jewelry store, Croghan's, hosts a huge sale in their courtyard this Sat. Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon. The store rarely hosts sales, so if you're looking for something sparkly and new (or old and vintage chic), you're going to want to check this out.The store will have $10, $20, and $30 tables and up to 75 percent off fine jewelry. There will be Gold Bug Collection sample pieces (ones that may have a few scratches or dents) on deck as well.Croghan's promises a "myriad of surprises" so swing on by to see what they have in store.