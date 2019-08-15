Charleston's Venita Aspen and Susan Hull Walker named two of Southern Living's "new Southern tastemakers"

click to enlarge
-
Robbie Caponetto
-
Venita Aspen is a model and entrepreneur
As part of their September issue, Southern Living
magazine has named 13 of the South's best tastemakers
, described as "stylish go-getters who are shaping their corners of the South." Two Charleston women made the list: founder and creative director of textile company Ibu, Susan Hull Walker, and model and content creator, Venita Aspen.
A tastemaker, is by definition, a vague word used to describe those who influence our taste — in culture, in food and drink, in fashion, in what we consume (mostly online) every day.
click to enlarge
-
Robbie Caponetto
-
Susan Hull Walker is the mind behind Ibu
In addition to Walker and Aspen, Southern Living
's 13 tastemakers (all women, natch) include several Houston bloggers, two Atlanta clothing designers, a Greenville, S.C. artist, and a New Orleans dessert shop owner.
Walker's Ibu is not only a retail store, it's an in
click to enlarge
-
John Russo for Southern Living
ternational movement that supports and sells the works of women makers all over the world. Recently, the company launched weareibu.org
, a nonprofit foundation to support female artisans through business and design skills and training.
If you haven't seen Aspen rocking pieces from local female entrepreneurs/designers (Gal Meets Glam, Hart Studio, Candy Shop Vintage) on Instagram
— you're not following enough local designers. (She sports pieces from big companies, too, because she can do it all). The model is also an entrepreneur in her own right as the founder and creative director of The Aspen Agency, a content creation studio.
Pick up a copy of Southern Living
's latest issue, on stands Fri. Aug. 23.