Charleston's Venita Aspen and Susan Hull Walker named two of Southern Living's "new Southern tastemakers"

click to enlarge Robbie Caponetto

Venita Aspen is a model and entrepreneur

click to enlarge Robbie Caponetto

Susan Hull Walker is the mind behind Ibu

click to enlarge John Russo for Southern Living

As part of their September issue,magazine has named 13 of the South's best tastemakers , described as "stylish go-getters who are shaping their corners of the South." Two Charleston women made the list: founder and creative director of textile company Ibu, Susan Hull Walker, and model and content creator, Venita Aspen.A tastemaker, is by definition, a vague word used to describe those who influence our taste — in culture, in food and drink, in fashion, in what we consume (mostly online) every day.In addition to Walker and Aspen,'s 13 tastemakers (all women, natch) include several Houston bloggers, two Atlanta clothing designers, a Greenville, S.C. artist, and a New Orleans dessert shop owner.Walker's Ibu is not only a retail store, it's an international movement that supports and sells the works of women makers all over the world. Recently, the company launched weareibu.org , a nonprofit foundation to support female artisans through business and design skills and training.If you haven't seen Aspen rocking pieces from local female entrepreneurs/designers (Gal Meets Glam, Hart Studio, Candy Shop Vintage) on Instagram — you're not following enough local designers. (She sports pieces from big companies, too, because she can do it all). The model is also an entrepreneur in her own right as the founder and creative director of The Aspen Agency, a content creation studio.Pick up a copy of's latest issue, on stands Fri. Aug. 23.