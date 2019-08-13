Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Peloton will open its first S.C. store in Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre this October

The future of fitness

Peloton, the company that sells pricey indoor stationary bikes that stream live fitness classes, is opening its first South Carolina showroom in Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre this October. The 1,929-square-foot store is located at 1239 Belk Drive, next to REEDS Jewelers.

At the Peloton showroom you can take a test "class" and get a personalized tutorial before deciding to invest in the bike (which starts at about $2,000, before tacking on the cost of cycling shoes and a membership).

Peloton also sells treadmills (these hover around the $4,000 mark), which offer a variety of cardio and strength class options.

The company has an app, of course, so you can integrate even more workouts into your week — hell, why not make it a full-time job? The app offers classes from yoga to "stretching" to bootcamp. 
In a recent article about virtual group fitness classes The Verge notes that the convenience of working out at home, combined with a growing interest in the concept of self-care, has led to an increase in the market of technologically savvy exercise equipment, with Peloton leading the pack.
One of the reasons the Peloton model has been so popular is due in part to society’s growing interest in self-care and wellness, with people looking to technology in the hopes of easily finding it. Self-improvement was the number one app theme last year, while the hashtag #selfcare soared from 5 million to 17 million posts on Instagram between August 2018 and July 2019. Now that people are used to finding self-care at the tap of a touchscreen, the convenience of connected fitness machines have also made them more attractive over the past few years, says Stephen Intille, an associate professor at Northeastern University specializing in health technology. —theverge.com
Mt. Pleasant, a rapidly growing city (one that's arguably growing too quickly and costing too much) is home to a slew of barre, spin, and yoga studios — boutique gyms that are reminiscent of the chic, convenient workouts you'd find on a Peloton bike. Needless to say, we aren't surprised that the company is choosing to open their first South Carolina showroom here.

Learn more about Peloton online and check out all of Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre's tenants at mtpleasanttownecentre.com

