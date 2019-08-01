Snag leather koozies and coasters at Clayton & Crume's pop-up Aug. 1-2 at the Dewberry

click to enlarge
Nothing says 'don't touch my beer' like a personalized leather koozie
Calling all leather lovers: on Thurs. Aug. 1 and Fri. Aug. 2 head to Fieldshop at the Dewberry for a pop-up from Louisville, Ky.-based leather goods maker, Clayton & Crume
. The shop is open Thurs., 4-7 p.m. and Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
At this pop-up, snag handcrafted leather koozies or a set of coasters — embossed with an outline of our fair state, to boot. Clayton & Crume also sells wallets, briefcases, and other men's accessories.
The perfect gift for someone who oozes state pride
On Thursday you can meet one of the company's co-founders and talk all things leather (while sipping a cocktail, of course.) There will be complimentary embossing during the pop-up, so slap your initials on whatever you please.
Learn more about the company, which was a Garden & Gun
Made in the South finalist last year, online at claytonandcrume.com
.
@ Fieldshop
334 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
