Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Compass Market celebrates local products, now open on Ashley Phosphate Road

The compass points north

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Grads of Johnson and Wales, Megan MacKay and Cristina Frezzo know what good, local food products you'll want to take home from the Compass Market - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Grads of Johnson and Wales, Megan MacKay and Cristina Frezzo know what good, local food products you'll want to take home from the Compass Market
Last week the Compass Market, a new store owned and operated by Megan MacKay and Cristina Frezzo, opened at 3025 Ashley Phosphate Road. The market focuses on locally crafted goods, from Cirsea ice cream to Chatterbox coffee to Cannonborough sodas.

As Frezzo says, "Our focus is Lowcountry first, South Carolina second, and the South third."

Graduates of Charleston's Johnson & Wales University, Frezzo and MacKay want shoppers to find products they'll love — and guide them in the best ways to use them.

Follow the Compass Market on Facebook and Instagram and swing by when they're open, Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays, 12-6 p.m.
Location Details The Compass Market
3025 Ashley Phosphate Road
North Charleston, sc
Map
 

