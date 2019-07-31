Compass Market celebrates local products, now open on Ashley Phosphate Road

click to enlarge
Grads of Johnson and Wales, Megan MacKay and Cristina Frezzo know what good, local food products you'll want to take home from the Compass Market
Last week the Compass Market, a new store owned and operated by Megan MacKay and Cristina Frezzo, opened at 3025 Ashley Phosphate Road. The market focuses on locally crafted goods, from Cirsea ice cream to Chatterbox coffee to Cannonborough sodas.
As Frezzo says, "Our focus is Lowcountry first, South Carolina second, and the South third."
Graduates of Charleston's Johnson & Wales University, Frezzo and MacKay want shoppers to find products they'll love — and guide them in the best ways to use them.
and swing by when they're open, Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays, 12-6 p.m.