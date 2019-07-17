New vintage store Retrograde celebrates grand opening in Park Circle Sat. July 20

click to enlarge
Park Circle is poppin' off and now it's got its very own vintage clothing shop.
Retrograde Vintage had their soft opening earlier this week, inviting the public to RSVP and pop in for a White Claw, a handful of chips, and a good time while browsing the selection. The atmosphere seems ideal for the Park Circle community. Located in the space behind Itinerant Literate Bookstop, Retrograde has utilized the grassy backyard to transform the shop into a stationary van.
While the team behind this lifestyle shop makes it look easy to fit everything from shoes to bags to maxi-dresses to mannequins in a small and confined vehicle, a lot of work went into getting where Retrograde is today.
Before claiming their spot in Park Circle, Retrograde took went by Ache Vintage, spending years participating in markets around the area. Looking for something more permanent, owner Jordan Temple made it her mission to create a stable place for her passion.
Temple has a wide variety of vintage clothing to offer, but you can also check out the products of other local vendors. Megan Day spends her days crafting bohemian collections and when you make your way to the far end of the Retrograde van, be sure to check out her wall of crystal-studded earrings. They’re gems — literally.
Head to Retrograde, located at 4824-B Chateau Ave. on Sat. July 20 at 2 p.m. for the official grand opening of the shop. Keep up with their latest updates and all things vintage on their Facebook page
or follow them on Instagram at @areyouinretrograde.
@ Retrograde
4824-B Chateau Ave.
North Charleston,
sc
When: Sat., July 20, 2 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
