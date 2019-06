Celadon hosts art-infused summer solstice event Sat. June 22

click to enlarge Provided

Sip on booze and shop local art at this pop-up.

Event Details Summer Solstice Pop-up @ Celadon 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mt. Pleasant Charleston, SC When: Sat., June 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Fashion + Shopping and Visual Arts Map

Head to Celadon this Sat. June 22, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for a special pop-up solstice event featuring local artists displaying (and making!) their goods. The event is free and kid- and dog-friendly.The event's featured artists include Emily Daws Textiles , Chelsea Goer, and Christina Jervey Jewelry . Daws is launching her new Sea Island Series at the pop-up and Goer will be on hand painting 20-30 small works on wood in the same color palette as Daws' textiles.Sip on free beer and wine while checking out the goods.