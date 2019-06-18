Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Celadon hosts art-infused summer solstice event Sat. June 22
Featuring live painting
Head to Celadon this Sat. June 22, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for a special pop-up solstice event featuring local artists displaying (and making!) their goods. The event is free and kid- and dog-friendly.
The event's featured artists include Emily Daws Textiles
, Chelsea Goer, and Christina Jervey Jewelry
. Daws is launching her new Sea Island Series at the pop-up and Goer will be on hand painting 20-30 small works on wood in the same color palette as Daws' textiles.
Sip on free beer and wine while checking out the goods.
@ Celadon
1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., June 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
