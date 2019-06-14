PHOTOS: Take a peek inside Yeti's new store on King Street, opening this weekend

Luxury cooler lifestyle brand Yeti throws open the doors to its second-only retail store this weekend in Charleston at 360 King Street.



The company lined up a few of their "ambassadors," folks they think are the best in the field at what they do, to stop by the store over the weekend and talk about their trade, and presumably, coolers.



Scroll down to see the full schedule. Or flip through the photos here...



Friday

4-7 p.m. - Texas barbecue from Austin's Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ plus Lowcountry boil



Saturday

12-3 p.m. - "Meat & Greet" with N.C. pit master Sam Jones to discuss his new cookbook (PS - we caught up with him today)

5-8 p.m. - "Meet the Makers" with David Merritt and Michael Davis of Coast Brewing Co. out of North Charleston.

(Drink specials with Yeti purchase at the in-store bar, BTW.)

12-5 p.m. - Showcase with artist Paul Puckett (plus Yeti line benefitting Charleston Waterkeeper)1-6 p.m. - Sunday Social with Charleston Mix(Again, drink specials with Yeti purchase)