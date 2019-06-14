Friday, June 14, 2019

Grab all your summer party supplies at The Skinny Dip with a Coterie pop-up Sat. June 22

Proceeds go to a great cause

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge Rainbow sets are perfect for Pride Month. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rainbow sets are perfect for Pride Month.
Coterie, a self-described "one-stop-shop for elevated party supplies" hosts a summer party at The Skinny Dip on Sat. June 22 — and you're invited. Head to the King Street store from 1-5 p.m. and shop the Coterie's collection of party supplies.

Just in time for the first weekend of summer, this pop-up will have all the gear you need to throw a kickass summer shindig. Coterie sells themed party sets for baby showers, bridal parties, birthday celebrations, and more.
click to enlarge Your Fourth never looked this good. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Your Fourth never looked this good.
Might we recommend the "Rainbow Pride Set" for a Pride month set-up, the "Together Forever" bridal set for all your bach party needs, and the "U.S. of Yay!" set for the Fourth of July (duh).

Starting at around $50, these sets include everything you need for a get-together: plates, napkins, cups, cutlery, balloons, confetti, and more. You can always build-your-own kit too, making the Pinterest-happy guys and gals out there very, very happy.
click to enlarge Beach vibes or bach vibes? You decide. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Beach vibes or bach vibes? You decide.
In addition to shopping these special sets, guests at The Skinny Dip can check out a DIY tie-dye station, fresh frose (your first one is free), make-up touch-up stations, a braid bar, and raffle prizes.

All event proceeds will be donated to the Confetti Foundation, a nonprofit that supplies birthday supplies to hospitalized children.
Event Details Coterie visits The Skinny Dip
@ Skinny Dip
345 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 22, 1-5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Fashion + Shopping and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

