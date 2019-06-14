Grab all your summer party supplies at The Skinny Dip with a Coterie pop-up Sat. June 22

click to enlarge
Rainbow sets are perfect for Pride Month.
, a self-described "one-stop-shop for elevated party supplies" hosts a summer party at The Skinny Dip on Sat. June 22 — and you're invited. Head to the King Street store from 1-5 p.m. and shop the Coterie's collection of party supplies.
Just in time for the first weekend of summer, this pop-up will have all the gear you need to throw a kickass summer shindig. Coterie sells themed party sets for baby showers, bridal parties, birthday celebrations, and more.
Your Fourth never looked this good.
Might we recommend the "Rainbow Pride Set" for a Pride month set-up, the "Together Forever" bridal set for all your bach party needs, and the "U.S. of Yay!" set for the Fourth of July (duh).
Starting at around $50, these sets include everything you need for a get-together: plates, napkins, cups, cutlery, balloons, confetti, and more. You can always build-your-own kit too, making the Pinterest-happy guys and gals out there very, very happy.
Beach vibes or bach vibes? You decide.
In addition to shopping these special sets, guests at The Skinny Dip can check out a DIY tie-dye station, fresh frose (your first one is free), make-up touch-up stations, a braid bar, and raffle prizes.
All event proceeds will be donated to the Confetti Foundation, a nonprofit that supplies birthday supplies to hospitalized children
.
@ Skinny Dip
345 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., June 22, 1-5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
