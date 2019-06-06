Lake Pajamas opens children's store this Sat. June 8 on King Street

click to enlarge
It’s time to get cozy, Charleston. This Sat. June 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Lake Pajamas on King Street will be opening up a new kid-centric section on the second floor of their current location.
Lake Pajamas has a large assortment of soft, pima cotton matching pajama sets. Now, little ones will have the chance to match with the 'rents at the new Charleston storefront. The store carries a variety of comfy children’s pajamas, for boys and girls alike.
To celebrate the opening, the pajama shop will be offering a 20 percent discount for all store items on Saturday. In addition to the storewide discount, there will be many complimentary activities for the kids to take part in, including face painting, balloon art, temporary tattoos, and a special guest book reading from Raven Roxanne, a local Charleston artist.
Lake Pajamas is located at 153 King St.; get a sneak peek of their goods online
.