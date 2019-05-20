Monday, May 20, 2019
Snag your summer caftans at Basic Kitchen's thesalting trunk show
by Olivia Neumann
on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 10:25 AM
Provided
Easy, breezy, beautiful ... caftan.
Looking for something light and airy to wear this summer? From May 30-June 1, head on over to Basic Kitchen's garden to see Michael Ward and Michael Smaldone’s new collection from their company, thesalting
. Shop simple and luxe items from tunics to fedoras to spring coats each day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
click to enlarge
Native New Yorkers, Ward and Smaldone are two fashion veterans using their skills and craftsmanship to bring men and women a more holistic approach to design and the need for simplicity.
click to enlarge
Thesalting prides itself on bringing a universal vision of simplistic nature into its unisex clothing. The brand describes itself as being both "raw" and "refined." Consider your thesalting purchase "a deliberate embrace of a new mentality: a simple and luxe investment."
Learn more about the brand online at thesalting.com
.
@ Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: May 30-June 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
