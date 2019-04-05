Friday, April 5, 2019

Just in time for High Water, lekha pops up at Celadon with festival ready clothes

Breathable linens, baby

Posted by Morgan Galvez on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 10:45 PM

click to enlarge Easy breezy — and artisanal AF. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Easy breezy — and artisanal AF.
Next week Celadon presents a special (and free!) trunk show featuring Indian-inspired clothing from the lifestyle line lekha.

The trunk show will be held on Thurs. April 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Celadon Flagship store in Mt. Pleasant. For those who can’t make it, goods will also be available Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, lekha designer Trishala Bhansali will talk about her new spring collection that debuts this month featuring an array of dresses, bags, shoes, and tops.

lekha is a clothing line that partners with women throughout India who are specially trained in artisanal crafting techniques like zari, phulkari embroidery, brocade, and blockprinting. Bhansali began making her own clothes at the age of 12 and has constantly found inspiration in her parents’ native India and her home in New Orleans. Both cultures have heavily influenced the lekha line through its airy textiles, traditional embroidery, breathable muslins and linens, and easy-to-wear styles.

Learn more about lekha online at shoplekha.com.

Event Details lekha Trunk Show
@ Celadon
1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., April 11, 5:30-7 p.m. and April 12-13
Price: Free to attend
