Thursday, April 4, 2019

Lululemon opening permanent location in Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre this month

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM

While we'd like to think that yesterday's cover story on all things fitness has something to do with Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre's newest store, lululemon (and their Wunder Under Hi-Rise classics) likely only has itself to thank. Formerly just a pop-up in the shopping center, the athletic wear company settles in permanently at 1232 Belk Drive later this month.
On April 19-20 lululemon Mt. Pleasant celebrates their grand opening with custom local graphic shirts, DJ SJ, Hustle Blender Bomb Smoothie Bar, a photobooth, and more.

The Charleston area has one other lululemon at 279 King St.

Known for its pricey athletic and athleisure wear, lululemon is pretty good about getting out and about in the community, frequently hosting free pop-up workout classes in store and around town.

Follow along with all lulu is up to on their Facebook page.

