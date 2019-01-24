Charleston Fashion Week shifting from a full week of events to three signature programs throughout the year

click to enlarge
-
Abby Murphy
-
Imagine this, but spread throughout the year
Now in its 13th year, Lexus Charleston Fashion Week (CFW) is moving away from its traditional format of hosting events over a week in Marion Square and moving to a "reimagined series of three signature programs spread across the year."
In a press release, Naomi Russell, executive director of CFW, said: "As we looked to 2019 and our successful 12-year history, this seemed like the perfect time to refresh and renew Charleston Fashion Week."
This year's events,
in a stunning nod to minimalism, are named simply Event No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3. The first event takes place on Fri. March 22 at the Cedar Room in the Cigar Factory, featuring a lineup of pop-up shops curated from Charleston's "top glam brands," cocktails and light bites, and "high-energy entertainment and experiences."
Event No. 2, on Fri. June 14, is a fashion fete at Memminger Auditorium featuring both performances and runway shows.
Event No. 3 closes out the year at South Carolina Society Hall on Thurs. Sept. 12. As the finale, the event will celebrate the style and charm of "the Southern man," with a men's fashion presentation and interactive experiences.
Russell says that CFW's move is "Similar to the progression NYFW experienced after expanding beyond Bryant Park," adding, "we are looking to bring a new level of excitement and high-end production to our event. We’re embracing the whole city and spreading the luxe and love beyond Marion Square."
While much has been written about the relevancy of fashion shows
in general — the proliferation of online tastemakers, social media, etc. — Charleston's annual event has no doubt brought a level of glitz and glam (and money, of course) to the city over the years.
CFW is still deciding what the 2020 programming will look like, but promises a continued commitment to CFW's Emerging Designers and model competition.
Tickets for this year's events will go on sale in early February at charlestonfashionweek.com