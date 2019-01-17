The Water Room, a luxe nail salon, is open at the Cigar Factory

click to enlarge
Air plants? Yep, you already know this place is chic.
Last week The Water Room
, which describes itself as Charleston's "first ethical and non-toxic nail salon," opened in the Cigar Factory. Co-founded by local beauty blogger, Jessica Morse of Bare Beauty
, the salon joins spots like the popular Mylkbar
(a franchise with a location in Mt. Pleasant) that use nail polish free of hazardous ingredients.
The posh nail salon joins fellow Cigar Factory tenants
, including: the offices of Garden & Gun
, two restaurants and a bar, a design collective, a "proper barbershop," the Cedar Room event space, and a personal training gym.
The interior was designed by Melissa Sutton of Plum Collective
who brings a feeling of transparency to the space, especially the water room in the center. Sutton says, "I wanted clients to see and feel the energy of the entire experience in an almost ritualistic way. From the technician preparing bowls of water to setting up the treatments, the entire process is in full view."
There are a number of salons in the area that promote non-toxic, eco-friendly products, so The Water Room is certainly not the first prototype for this kind of experience. They may be the first place to offer guided meditation during your pedicure, though. That's right, under 'additions,' you can peruse extra luxe offerings for your mani/pedi including muscle repair balm ($5), aromatherapy ($3), and noise-cancelling headphones with guided meditation ($3).
The Water Room is now taking appointments through January
.
Gotta admit, we've never seen a pedicure set-up this cute.