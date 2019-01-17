Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk wore a Charleston-made Brackish bow tie for his wedding to Lauren Burnham

click to enlarge
Luyendyk seen here sporting his Brackish tie of black goose feathers
Big news, Charleston Bachelor
fans who also love local products: Arie Luyendyk and all of his groomsmen wore Brackish bow ties at Luyendyk's recent wedding to Lauren Burnham
.
The Twilight-themed wedding
(we can't make this shit up) took place in Hawaii earlier this month.
Luyendyk, a pro racecar driver, was a polarizing figure for many Bachelor
fans, mainly because he proposed to one woman, Becca Kufrin, and then later was like oops JK, and proposed to Burnham. The couple are expecting their first child later this year.
Luyendyk's particular Brackish tie was made from jet black goose feathers. A press release describes the tie in even greater detail: "Artisans crafted a symmetrical design by layering five rows of feathers on either side creating depth and dimension to perfectly complement his traditional black tuxedo."
Delightful. While we here at City Paper
are not particular fans of the Bachelor, we do love local products getting airtime. Congrats, Brackish.