Holy City Vintage Market serves up a Valentine's-themed market surrounded by gorgeous vintage furniture

View this post on Instagram

One more thank you bc yesterday was *that* good! . Thank you for an epic time yesterday, y’all! It was apparent that after all these market cancellations y’all were ready to get out of the house and get yourself some Christmas gifts and have a fun and festive afternoon! Glad we could provide that shelter — huge thanks to @thefrencheclectic for hosting us in their beautiful space + @chugalugwagon for pouring freeeee wine all day 😍 see y’all Sunday at @theroyalamerican for our last market of 2018, our Holiday Hootenanny 🙌