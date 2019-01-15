Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Holy City Vintage Market serves up a Valentine's-themed market surrounded by gorgeous vintage furniture

Who needs someone to buy you a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day when thrifty shopping for yourself is so much more fun? Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM) — a Charleston-based pop-up market focused on vintage items and sustainable fashion — will return to the French Eclectic Warehouse on Sun. Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a Valentine’s vintage spectacular.

Guests will enjoy the romantic setting of lavish vintage furniture and decor from The French Eclectic, a vintage furniture rental company. HCVM serves up complimentary Valentine's Day punch and if you get a little hungry after your photo shoot,  the Brunch Holiday food truck will be selling eccentric foodie concoctions and British bar munchies to fill you up. Brunch Holiday’s signature dishes will be served: the O.G. Chicken, Union Jack Bowl, and veggie brekky bowl.

The market will feature various local pop-up shops and artisans selling one-of-a-kind pieces. Vendors include Frenchie Vintage, Runaround Sue Vintage, Peachy Keen Creations, Crass Stitchery, Graveface Records, Third Eye Vintage, Tuff Stuff Vintage, Tinted Saga, Reflections African Jewelry and Tarot Card Readings, Threads Todisco, fk vintage, Dry Run Goods, Malted Mutts, Hause of Hygiene, and Grease Kelly Vintage.

If you can’t make this market, don’t worry: There are more chances for you to shop until you drop. Holy City Vintage Market will be at Park Cafe for Sunday brunches on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, Mar. 17 and Apr. 7. Guests can also attend their shop at the Royal American on Sun. Mar. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with live music by the DUMB Doctors.
Event Details Holy City Vintage Market: Valentine's Edition
@ The French Eclectic
4244 Scott Street
North Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Feb. 3, 12-5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
