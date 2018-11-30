'Experiential retail concept', Fit Atelier, pops up at The Works starting Fri. Nov. 30 

click to enlarge
Fit Atelier
, a Charlotte-based "experiential retail concept" launches a four month store-in-studio at 137 President St., where exercise studio The Works
is currently popping up. We know, we know, a lot of pop-ups within pop-ups. The Works is building a permanent spot on Meeting Street, but while that space is under construction, the "sweat studio" will be holding classes at 137 President, the former location of Redux Yoga.
Still with us fitness fiends? Cool. While you're checking out one of The Works' classes, you can shop Fit Atelier's collection, which calls itself the "most curated selection of activewear in the southeast." Brands include Alala, Ultracor, PE Nation, Heroine Sport, Varley, Koral, Alo Yoga, and more.
Fit Atelier founder and CEO Brit Turner says, "We feel like we’re in an incredibly interesting time of wellness and fitness. Workouts like The Works are the new form of entertainment and our clothes are the new 'going out' outfits."
click to enlarge
Needless to say this carefully curated selection of clothing isn't cheap; leggings will range from mid $70s-$196 and sports bras, tanks, and sweatshirts start in the low $50s. Fit Atelier tells us that the assortment of clothing for sale will changed out every 3-4 weeks with selections chosen specifically for the Charleston crowd.
With the introduction of ClassPass
(The Works' classes are accessible on that app, FYI) to our fair city earlier this month, it's looking like Charleston is gearing up for fitness greatness.