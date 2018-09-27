Thursday, September 27, 2018

Palmetto Blended T-shirt company selling Hurricane Florence relief merch

Wear your heart on your...heart

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 4:44 PM

Palmetto Blended, a local family-owned screen printing business established earlier this year, is now selling 'Carolina Strong' T-shirts with proceeds going to Hurricane Florence relief.

All proceeds from these T-shirts will be donated to relief efforts in the Carolinas through the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund. The "super soft" shirts come in navy blue with a hand-printed design and are only $10 a pop.

Purchase your Carolina Strong shirt online; for groups or corporations interested in purchasing in bulk, email hello@palmettoblended.com.

