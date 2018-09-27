Jahde Leather Atelier, The Vault, and Hampden Clothing host a benefit runway show

King Street's newest art space, The Vault, embraces its ephemeral nature

Here For Now

Welcome to King Street, Charleston, S.C. If you're lucky enough to own a piece of property in this stretch of town, well, you're lucky enough. If you're renting a spot, though, your luck is a little more ... uncertain. Take The Vault (284 King St.), for example. King Street's newest arts space, with photographer Teeny Morrison at the helm, may not be around longer than six months. And for Morrison, that's pretty OK.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features