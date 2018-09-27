Thursday, September 27, 2018

Jahde Leather Atelier, The Vault, and Hampden Clothing host a benefit runway show

Proceeds benefit Meeting Street Academy

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge The Vault on King is home to female artists of all mediums. - TEENY MORRISON
  • Teeny Morrison
  • The Vault on King is home to female artists of all mediums.
On Thurs. Oct. 18 head to The Vault on King, a studio and marketplace featuring work exclusively from women artists and creatives, for a fundraising runway show. During the show another local creative, Andrea Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier, reveals her latest collection of luxury leather goods. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales (which start at $35) support arts programming at Meeting Street Academy.
Related King Street's newest art space, The Vault, embraces its ephemeral nature: Here For Now
King Street's newest art space, The Vault, embraces its ephemeral nature
Here For Now
Welcome to King Street, Charleston, S.C. If you're lucky enough to own a piece of property in this stretch of town, well, you're lucky enough. If you're renting a spot, though, your luck is a little more ... uncertain. Take The Vault (284 King St.), for example. King Street's newest arts space, with photographer Teeny Morrison at the helm, may not be around longer than six months. And for Morrison, that's pretty OK.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
In addition to The Vault and Jahde Leather Atelier, Hampden Clothing joins forces for this fundraising show, which showcases a line of desert-inspired accessories inspired by "faraway places, Southwestern style, and the vibrant colors of the desert sunrise."
Related Jahde Leather Atelier hosts emerging artist pop-up during Spoleto: Andrea Jahde creates bespoke leather goods
Jahde Leather Atelier hosts emerging artist pop-up during Spoleto
Andrea Jahde creates bespoke leather goods
Jahde Leather Atelier, owned by local artist Andrea Jahde, launches a series of collaborative arts event this Spring, including a pro-bono initiative to support an emerging artist during this year's Spoleto Festival.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
In a press release Hampden Clothing's Katie Grossenbacher said, "Our goal is always to make you feel your best, and that is why we love partnering with local female designers." The Vault co-founder Teeny Morrison adds, "Our team strongly believes in supporting others and is passionate about being a haven for the creative community."

click to enlarge TAYLOR JARVIS
  • Taylor Jarvis

A portion of ticket sales support Meeting Street Academy, an "early education initiative founded upon the belief that all children deserve an excellent education regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic circumstances." You can purchase tickets, which range from $35 (general, standing) to $130 (seated, VIP first row) online.
Event Details Jahde Runway Show + Benefit Night
@ The Vault on King
284 King St.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Oct. 18, 6-10 p.m.
Price: $35 - $130
Buy Tickets
