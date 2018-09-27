Jahde Leather Atelier, The Vault, and Hampden Clothing host a benefit runway show

click to enlarge
Teeny Morrison
The Vault on King is home to female artists of all mediums.
On Thurs. Oct. 18 head to The Vault on King, a studio and marketplace featuring work exclusively from women artists and creatives, for a fundraising runway show. During the show another local creative, Andrea Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier, reveals her latest collection of luxury leather goods. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales (which start at $35) support arts programming at Meeting Street Academy.
In addition to The Vault and Jahde Leather Atelier, Hampden Clothing joins forces for this fundraising show, which showcases a line of desert-inspired accessories inspired by "faraway places, Southwestern style, and the vibrant colors of the desert sunrise."
In a press release Hampden Clothing's Katie Grossenbacher said, "Our goal is always to make you feel your best, and that is why we love partnering with local female designers." The Vault co-founder Teeny Morrison adds, "Our team strongly believes in supporting others and is passionate about being a haven for the creative community."
A portion of ticket sales support Meeting Street Academy, an "early education initiative founded upon the belief that all children deserve an excellent education regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic circumstances." You can purchase tickets
, which range from $35 (general, standing) to $130 (seated, VIP first row) online.