Tiger Lily opens its James Island shop and completes downtown renovation

The downtown space is now considered an urban floral boutique.
Local florist Tiger Lily has opened their second location on James Island (1614 Camp Road) and finished renovations on their downtown location, now described as a "modern urban floral boutique."
In a press release, owner Manny Gonzales says, "We’re really grateful for the support of the Charleston community over the last two decades, and we’re excited to give James Island and West Ashley residents easier access to our services. At the same time, we love our downtown location and certainly didn’t want to move from the Cannonborough-Elliottborough neighborhood we have grown to love. We feel confident our customers will appreciate having two locations for greater access to our floral services.”
Tiger Lily is a frequent winner of City Paper
's Best Local Florist title; they were also awarded a Carolopolis Award from Charleston's Preservation Society in 2004 for their initial renovations to the downtown spot.
If you're stopping by the James Island location expect to be greeted with an open concept where customers can watch floral artisans at work. This 4,000 square foot facility will serve as the main hub for all floral production for both daily and wedding operations, customer service, and administrative offices.
Learn more about the OG location and the new spot online at tigerlilyflorist.com