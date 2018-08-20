Holy City Vintage Market kicks off the fall season on Sun. Sept. 2

It's almost fall, y'all, and we're ready for it. After another hot southern summer, we are ready to turn in our flip-flops for fall fashion, and the Holy City Vintage Market is here to help. A vintage experience like no other, stop by anytime between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to kick-off the season on Sun. Sept. 2 at the Park Cafe.
Shop end-of-summer deals and vintage galore with all your local favorites including: Runaround Sue Vintage, Red Rose Vintage, Tuff Stuff Vintage, fk vintage, Dry Run Goods, Threads Todisco, Third Eye Vintage, Frenchie Vintage, and Ache Vintage.
The market also welcomes the Itinerant Literate bookmobile, handmade jewelry from Jewelz by Jai and Peachy Keen Designs, artisan soaps from Haus of Hygiene, live henna by Emily Bamfield, and vinyl gold from Graveface Records.
In the mood for some freebies? For the rest of 2018, the Holy City Vintage Market will post a pic of an item up for grabs from one of the Lowcountry vintage shops. To win, just post a pic of something cool you’ve picked up from any market in the past with the hashtag #HCVMTakeover. The winner will be announced at the following market event.
The fun doesn’t stop there: Guests can win stuff during the market as well via Instagram
: Just post a pic of the market while you're there, tag the HCVM, and you could win a special take home doggy bag. Just remember to stay until the end, so you won’t miss out on the winning announcement.
Can’t get enough? Well break out your calendars, cause here are all the Holy City Vintage Markets for the rest of 2018:
Sun. Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Park Cafe
Sun. Oct 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Park Cafe
Sun. Oct 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Itinerant Literate, Park Circle
Sun. Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Park Cafe
Sun. Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Royal American
Sun. Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Park Cafe
Sun. Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Royal American