Join DJs the Beehive Blondes at South Seas Oasis this Sat. Aug. 18

The Beehive Blondes are coming to the Lowcountry this Sat. Aug. 18, where they'll get down with the get down from 8:30-11 p.m. at South Seas Oasis Tiki Bar. The Retro DJ duo, Jess James and Hannah Stewart, bring the party with '50s rock n roll, Motown, disco, and girl groups with a slight '80s flare — a.k.a. the ideal jukebox.Don’t know what to wear? There will be a curated rack of vintage summer floral and tiki dresses and Hawaiian shirts available for purchase. The Beehive Blondes will also be hanging out at Candy Shop Vintage on Saturday afternoon to launch the debut of the Jess James + Co. vintage collection — which means you have two chances to dress to theme this weekend.