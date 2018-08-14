Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Join DJs the Beehive Blondes at South Seas Oasis this Sat. Aug. 18

Selling vintage clothes to boot

Posted by Christina Burnley on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
The Beehive Blondes are coming to the Lowcountry this Sat. Aug. 18, where they'll get down with the get down from 8:30-11 p.m. at South Seas Oasis Tiki Bar. The Retro DJ duo, Jess James and Hannah Stewart, bring the party with '50s rock n roll, Motown, disco, and girl groups with a slight '80s flare — a.k.a. the ideal jukebox.

Don’t know what to wear? There will be a curated rack of vintage summer floral and tiki dresses and Hawaiian shirts available for purchase. The Beehive Blondes will also be hanging out at Candy Shop Vintage on Saturday afternoon to launch the debut of the Jess James + Co. vintage collection — which means you have two chances to dress to theme this weekend.
Event Details Retro Dance Party w/ The Beehive Blondes
@ South Seas Oasis
23 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Aug. 18, 8:30-11 p.m.
910-538-5657
Price: Free
DJs + Dance and Music
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Retro Dance Party w/ The Beehive Blondes @ South Seas Oasis

    • Sat., Aug. 18, 8:30-11 p.m. Free

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS