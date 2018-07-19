Thursday, July 19, 2018

Famulari's hosts Christmas in July Market on Wed. July 25

Xmas came early

Posted by Katie Lyons on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Get holiday shopping out of the way at this outdoor market. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Get holiday shopping out of the way at this outdoor market.
Christmas is coming early this year — five months early to be exact, at Famulari’s Brewing and Pizza Co. on James Island. On July 25, Famulari's hosts a Christmas in July Night Market from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Eat, drink, and be merry while browsing a variety of local vendors and getting a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Vendors range from C and J Co’s homemade candles to Bombshell Baking Co. (they make homemade baked goods to pair with beers, so, yeah). You can find handmade stained glass at Dragon Maille and Glass or books by local authors from Itinerant Literate Books. Bring home a wooden sign from The Creekside Home or try jewelry made from clock parts from Copper Lining.

Event Details Christmas in July Night Market
@ Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co.
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., July 25, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Christmas in July Night Market @ Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co.

    • Wed., July 25, 6-9 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS