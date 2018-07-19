Famulari's hosts Christmas in July Market on Wed. July 25

click to enlarge File photo

Get holiday shopping out of the way at this outdoor market.

Christmas is coming early this year — five months early to be exact, at Famulari’s Brewing and Pizza Co. on James Island. On July 25, Famulari's hosts a Christmas in July Night Market from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Eat, drink, and be merry while browsing a variety of local vendors and getting a head start on your Christmas shopping.Vendors range from C and J Co’s homemade candles to Bombshell Baking Co. (they make homemade baked goods to pair with beers, so, yeah). You can find handmade stained glass at Dragon Maille and Glass or books by local authors from Itinerant Literate Books. Bring home a wooden sign from The Creekside Home or try jewelry made from clock parts from Copper Lining.