Roadside Blooms celebrates new Spruill Avenue storefront this Thurs. July 19

A budding business

  • Roadside Blooms expands in this Spruill Ave. space.
An influential member of the Lowcountry’s “green and local” movement, florist Toni Reale invites Charleston flower lovers to the grand re-opening of her leafy boutique, Roadside Blooms, which recently relocated to Spruill Avenue. The new, bigger space better accommodates Roadside Blooms' creative event-planning and floral-designs.

To commemorate this next chapter, Roadside hosts a community event (in conjunction with neighboring spot, The Station) showcasing their new storefront this Thurs. July 19. Sip and shop all day; live music amps things up from 6-9 p.m. While you're enjoying the local vendors and gorgeous flowers be sure to enter to win a ticket to an upcoming floral arranging workshop. 
Event Details Roadside Blooms Grand Re-Opening
@ Roadside Blooms
4610 Spruill
North Charleston, SC
When: Thu., July 19, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
