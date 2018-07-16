Monday, July 16, 2018
Roadside Blooms celebrates new Spruill Avenue storefront this Thurs. July 19
A budding business
Christina Burnley
Roadside Blooms expands in this Spruill Ave. space.
An influential member of the Lowcountry’s “green and local” movement, florist Toni Reale invites Charleston flower lovers to the grand re-opening of her leafy boutique, Roadside Blooms
, which recently relocated to Spruill Avenue. The new, bigger space better accommodates Roadside Blooms' creative event-planning and floral-designs.
To commemorate this next chapter, Roadside hosts a community event (in conjunction with neighboring spot, The Station) showcasing their new storefront this Thurs. July 19. Sip and shop all day; live music amps things up from 6-9 p.m. While you're enjoying the local vendors and gorgeous flowers be sure to enter to win a ticket to an upcoming floral arranging workshop.
