Thursday, June 21, 2018
Mobile plant truck Haegur opens pop-up shop on King Street next month
Planting roots
Posted
by Christina Burnley
on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 9:25 AM
Bj Stadelman is the local business owner of Haegur, a mobile plant nursery that’s taken Charleston by millennial storm. For those who’ve stopped by Stadelman’s truck, you know his space exudes a level of Instagram cool that one could only dream of pinning to their Pinterest board. Well get ready, because come July, Stadelman is opening a summer plant shop at 1102 King St.
This thriving business started with one big step: Stadelman quitting his 9-5. Taking inspiration by his own design, Stadelman quit his job as a hair stylist, and became the coolest plant stylist in town. The green guru took his passion to the streets (literally) and opened his Cushman Truckster up to the wandering locals of Charleston for his first shop in 2017. With immense popularity, there was only so much his little plant shop could hold, and that’s when he created the mobile nursery he is known for today.
Fast forward a year later and Stadelman's planting some roots in the King Street market. This July, go get your green goods from the upper King spot; follow Haegur on Instagram
to stay up-to-date with Stadelman's moves.
