Monday, June 18, 2018

Check out the new Lina Rosa jewelry collection at Mac & Murphy Thurs. June 21

Best little earrings that could

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 4:12 PM

A post shared by Lina Rosa (@linarosajewelry) on

This Thurs. June 21, head over to Mac & Murphy from 5-7 p.m. and take a first look at Paulina Rodriguez’s latest collection in her jewelry line, Lina Rosa. Rodriguez is a Charleston based jewelry designer whose childhood passion transitioned into a full blown career with her one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. She’s a self-taught bead weaver, whose design complexity influences her to spend anywhere from one to twelve hours threading individual beads and creating her uniquely stunning jewelry.

Last year Rodriguez took home the style runner-up award in Garden & Gun's Made in the South awards. In her interview with G&G she said, "I was so obsessed with beading when I was a teenager. I had a beading desk in the living room so I could watch TV while I worked.” 
Related Local jewelry designer Lina Rosa takes home Garden & Gun Made in the South runner-up award: Beaded beauties
Local jewelry designer Lina Rosa takes home Garden & Gun Made in the South runner-up award
Beaded beauties
Local jewelry designer Paulina Rodriguez took home the style runner-up award for her line of delicately beaded earrings, Lina Rosa.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock

And that obsession's paid off; just a few days ago the Lina Rosa Instagram page featured Wendy Williams rocking a pair of custom earrings, Silver Mary. Not to mention Lina Rosa's shout out in the City Paper in our Best of Charleston issue (please see: Best Little Earrings That Could). 
Event Details Lina Rosa Collection Release
@ Mac & Murphy
74.5 Cannon St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
When: Thu., June 21, 5-7 p.m.
(843) 576-4394
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Lina Rosa Collection Release @ Mac & Murphy

    • Thu., June 21, 5-7 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS