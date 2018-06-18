Monday, June 18, 2018
Check out the new Lina Rosa jewelry collection at Mac & Murphy Thurs. June 21
Best little earrings that could
by Christina Burnley
on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 4:12 PM
This Thurs. June 21, head over to Mac & Murphy from 5-7 p.m. and take a first look at Paulina Rodriguez’s latest collection in her jewelry line, Lina Rosa. Rodriguez is a Charleston based jewelry designer whose childhood passion transitioned into a full blown career with her one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. She’s a self-taught bead weaver, whose design complexity influences her to spend anywhere from one to twelve hours threading individual beads and creating her uniquely stunning jewelry.
Last year Rodriguez took home the style runner-up award in Garden & Gun
's Made in the South awards. In her interview with G&G
she said, "I was so obsessed with beading when I was a teenager. I had a beading desk in the living room so I could watch TV while I worked.”
And that obsession's paid off; just a few days ago
the Lina Rosa Instagram page featured Wendy Williams rocking a pair of custom earrings, Silver Mary. Not to mention Lina Rosa's shout out in the City Paper
in our Best of Charleston issue (please see: Best Little Earrings That Could).
