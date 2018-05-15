Surf-inspired women's boutique Bennie + Coco now open on Queen St.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Byrdhouse PR

click to enlarge Provided

You don't have to have a view of the coast to get a taste of the sea. Now, thanks to local businesswoman Katie Poole, mermaids of the land can officially shop surfer chic threads at French Quarter women's boutique, Bennie + Coco.A resident of Isle of Palms, Poole is also the brains behind event planning firm The Burlap Elephant and cocktail bar service Batch . Inspired by her own beachy digs, Poole has created a boho, ocean-side vibe inside her Queen St. shop.Bennie + Coco will sell up and coming brands including Banjanan, James Perse, Chan Luu, The Great, Made by Dawn, 9 Seed, Madeworn, Rollas Jeans, Banner Day, and Carolina K. The shop will also carry swimwear, accessories, and lifestyle products.

And Poole's wares aren't solely inspired by all things coastal. She knows what she's doing in the fashion world: the Richmond, Va. native earned her degree in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Alabama, managed boutiques in Virginia and Charleston, and even worked at Vogue.