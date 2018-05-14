Monday, May 14, 2018

Virginia College Cosmetology students offer free services to cancer survivors on Tues. June 5

Giving back

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge v_s_cosmo_cancer_survivor_support_day_-_8.5x11.jpg
As part of the national initiative, Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support, students of V's Student Cosmetology Services at Virginia College will offer complimentary manicures, haircuts, and hair curling from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tues. June 5 at their campus, located at 6185 Rivers Ave., Suite C.

All men, women, and children who have battled cancer are invited to attend, with additional activities like face painting, a balloon pop, and photo booth available as well. An appointment is not required, but those interested in receiving services can make an appointment by calling (843) 614-4364.

In a press release Virginia College campus president Jeff Georgeson says, "It has been so wonderful to see our students love what they’re learning and become inspired to use that to help others. Cancer has affected our Virginia College family, too, so it is a real honor to be able to contribute to this cause."

Event Details Cancer Survivor and Beauty Support Day
@ V's Student Cosmetology Services
6185 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston, SC
When: Tue., June 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Price: Free for cancer survivors
Benefits + Fundraisers and Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cancer Survivor and Beauty Support Day @ V's Student Cosmetology Services

    • Tue., June 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free for cancer survivors

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS