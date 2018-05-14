Virginia College Cosmetology students offer free services to cancer survivors on Tues. June 5

click to enlarge

As part of the national initiative, Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support, students of V's Student Cosmetology Services at Virginia College will offer complimentary manicures, haircuts, and hair curling from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tues. June 5 at their campus, located at 6185 Rivers Ave., Suite C.All men, women, and children who have battled cancer are invited to attend, with additional activities like face painting, a balloon pop, and photo booth available as well. An appointment is not required, but those interested in receiving services can make an appointment by calling (843) 614-4364.In a press release Virginia College campus president Jeff Georgeson says, "It has been so wonderful to see our students love what they’re learning and become inspired to use that to help others. Cancer has affected our Virginia College family, too, so it is a real honor to be able to contribute to this cause."