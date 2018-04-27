Friday, April 27, 2018
Blake Lively wears Brackish Bow Ties on the red carpet
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 10:10 AM
It's no secret that Blake Lively loves Charleston — she did get married at Boone Hall afterall. This morning, when trolling the 'gram, we saw that Lively's got love for Lowcountry style, too. Last night the celebrity wore a Brackish Bow Tie — the "Eddy" to be specific — at Las Vegas' Cinema Con.
While we're inclined to think that Lively heard about Brackish through Best of Charleston — hello Best Local Clothing Designer
— we're just glad that the company has hit it big. With 20.3 million followers, Lively's got quite the following. Get ready to start making some more bow ties, Brackish.
