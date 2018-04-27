Friday, April 27, 2018

Blake Lively wears Brackish Bow Ties on the red carpet

Lookin' good

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 10:10 AM

...Who wore it better?

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

It's no secret that Blake Lively loves Charleston — she did get married at Boone Hall afterall. This morning, when trolling the 'gram, we saw that Lively's got love for Lowcountry style, too. Last night the celebrity wore a Brackish Bow Tie — the "Eddy" to be specific — at Las Vegas' Cinema Con.
Related Best Location for a Celeb Wedding: Boone Hall Plantation
Best Location for a Celeb Wedding
Boone Hall Plantation
By Erica Jackson Curran
Attractions & City Living
While we're inclined to think that Lively heard about Brackish through Best of Charleston — hello Best Local Clothing Designer — we're just glad that the company has hit it big. With 20.3 million followers, Lively's got quite the following. Get ready to start making some more bow ties, Brackish.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS