Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Shop a "carefully curated indie maker and small shop" village at Workshop this weekend

Did somebody say bespoke?!?!

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Look, a poster that's so cute we want to throw up. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Look, a poster that's so cute we want to throw up.

Pop-up markets hit the town every week — from vintage-drenched affairs to more farmers market leaning iterations — and I'm here to say that Charleston's motto should be "shop local 'til you drop more money than you actually have and then spend years in debt."

The motto manifests this weekend as the Wash with Water and Friends' pop-up shopping village at Pacific Box & Crate, held on Sat. April 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Based in Charleston, Wash with Water and Friends (WwW&Friends) is a "creative community celebrating 'Made in the USA' makers, dreamers, and the next generation of indie talent." The community is founded by organic skin and hair product company, Wash with Water's Stephanie Pascarella, a self-described mompreneur.

This WwW&Friends event features makers like Hemming Birds, Baby Jives, Be Little Swings, Split Woodworks, Penelope Design Studio, Poppy & Hen, Lovelane Designs, and more. There will also be live music, coffee from Brown Fox Coffee Co. and Sassyass Coffee, kid-friendly activities, yoga, a mobile bee hive, and a social photo booth from King and Field. It's like a fair-weather Portlandia, no?
Event Details Wash With Water and Friends
@ Pacific Box & Crate
1503 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: April 14-15
Fashion + Shopping and Family + Kids
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Wash With Water and Friends @ Pacific Box & Crate

    • April 14-15 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS