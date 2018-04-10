Shop a "carefully curated indie maker and small shop" village at Workshop this weekend

click to enlarge
Provided
Look, a poster that's so cute we want to throw up.
Pop-up markets hit the town every week — from vintage-drenched affairs to more farmers market leaning iterations — and I'm here to say that Charleston's motto should be "shop local 'til you drop more money than you actually have and then spend years in debt."
The motto manifests this weekend as the Wash with Water and Friends' pop-up shopping village at Pacific Box & Crate, held on Sat. April 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Based in Charleston, Wash with Water and Friends (WwW&Friends
) is a "creative community celebrating 'Made in the USA' makers, dreamers, and the next generation of indie talent." The community is founded by organic skin and hair product company, Wash with Water
's Stephanie Pascarella, a self-described mompreneur.
This WwW&Friends event features makers like Hemming Birds, Baby Jives, Be Little Swings, Split Woodworks, Penelope Design Studio, Poppy & Hen, Lovelane Designs, and more. There will also be live music, coffee from Brown Fox Coffee Co. and Sassyass Coffee, kid-friendly activities, yoga, a mobile bee hive, and a social photo booth from King and Field. It's like a fair-weather Portlandia
, no?