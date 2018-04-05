Charleston-based company, Nectar, helps honeybees with sunglasses and pollen rich flowers

Spring has officially arrived, and it’s time to bust out that new pair of shades. Thanks to Charleston-based company, Nectar, you can take your sunglasses game to the next level and save the bees at the same time.
Now through August, every online purchase of Nectar sunglasses will include a free bag of Honeybee Wildflower Mix so customers can plant their own pollen-rich flowers. The initiative, in partnership with American Meadows, is aimed at increasing the population of honeybees.
The special seed blend features 19 nectar-rich wildflowers and clovers, including varieties like Lacy Phacelia, Yellow Prairie Coneflower, Mexican Hat, and Echinacea. The combo creates a perfect pollen-filled habitat for bees.
Nectar has been a longtime proponent of preserving and growing the insect population to ensure sustainability in the future. With important species disappearing, they’re giving everyone an opportunity to help protect declining populations.
For all the Nectar goods and to receive your bag of seeds (orders to Hawaii and international orders are not included in the promotion, FYI), check out Nectar Sunglasses online.