Fresh threads: All the fashion markets and pop-ups happening this month

click to enlarge Provided

Shop local goods at markets like the Cigar Bazaar at the Cigar Factory.

Here's the skinny:



Let's talk spring cleaning: If you're like us, you're in serious need of a major closet overhaul. So, while you still have a bunch of old stuff lying around, get rid of it. Toss it! Burn it! (No, really don't do that). Donate it! Now you're ready to buy some new shit.This April you can pop all over town — to get your furs cleaned (yes, really), your vintage fix, and the chance to peruse high end clothing at a discount.This Thurs. April 5-Sat. April 7, take your furs to summer camp atFurriers will be on site to repair furs. This is your chance to be a part of the most Mt. Pleasant thing ever to happen in Mt. Pleasant (until next week at least).located at 68 Queen St., features pop-ups all the time, with goods from both artists and artisans. On Fri. April 6 check out contemporary jewelry from NYC-based jeweler, Shannon Carney.On Tues. April 10 head to thefor a trunk show from J. Catma Exotic Eastern Textiles, which features, well, what the name suggests. Pop in between 3-7 p.m.held at Armory Park from Thurs. April 12-Sat. April 14, features brand names and designer labels at a self-described "fraction of the price." Proceeds from this event benefit East Cooper Community Outreach and Dragon Boat Charleston.On Sat. April 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Theat the Cigar Factory features local vendors like Third Eye Vintage, Stitchy Things, Suite 33 Boutique, Foxy Fossils, Black Octopus Mercantile LLC, Thrive Life, and more.The— celebrating all things vintage with over nine vintage vendors — heads to Park Cafe on Sun. April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oh yeah, and there will be a tarot reader on site. We see cool clothes in your future...