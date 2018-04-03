Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Fresh threads: All the fashion markets and pop-ups happening this month

Stuff your closets

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 3:44 PM

Shop local goods at markets like the Cigar Bazaar at the Cigar Factory.
  • Shop local goods at markets like the Cigar Bazaar at the Cigar Factory.
Let's talk spring cleaning: If you're like us, you're in serious need of a major closet overhaul. So, while you still have a bunch of old stuff lying around, get rid of it. Toss it! Burn it! (No, really don't do that). Donate it! Now you're ready to buy some new shit.

This April you can pop all over town — to get your furs cleaned (yes, really), your vintage fix, and the chance to peruse high end clothing at a discount. And p.s., if we left ya out, send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Here's the skinny:

This Thurs. April 5-Sat. April 7, take your furs to summer camp at Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant. Furriers will be on site to repair furs. This is your chance to be a part of the most Mt. Pleasant thing ever to happen in Mt. Pleasant (until next week at least).
Event Details Gwynn's Summer Camp for Furs
@ Gwynn's
916 Houston Northcutt Blvd
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
When: Thu., April 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri., April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map
Jahde Leather Atelier, located at 68 Queen St., features pop-ups all the time, with goods from both artists and artisans. On Fri. April 6 check out contemporary jewelry from NYC-based jeweler, Shannon Carney.
Event Details Pop-Up Shop with Shannon Carney Lab
@ 68 Queen Street
68 Queen Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., April 6, 5-8 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping and Visual Arts
Map
On Tues. April 10 head to the Grand Bohemian Gallery for a trunk show from J. Catma Exotic Eastern Textiles, which features, well, what the name suggests. Pop in between 3-7 p.m.
Event Details Trunk Show: J. Catma Exotic Eastern Textiles
@ Grand Bohemian Gallery
55 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., April 10, 3-7 p.m.
(843) 724-4130
Fashion + Shopping, Exhibits and Visual Arts
Map
Charleston Style Exchange, held at Armory Park from Thurs. April 12-Sat. April 14, features brand names and designer labels at a self-described "fraction of the price." Proceeds from this event benefit East Cooper Community Outreach and Dragon Boat Charleston.
Event Details Women's Upscale Consignment Sale, Charleston Style Exchange
@ Armory Park
5000 Lackawanna Blvd.
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., April 12, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri., April 13, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., April 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map
On Sat. April 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Cigar Bazaar Spring Market at the Cigar Factory features local vendors like Third Eye Vintage, Stitchy Things, Suite 33 Boutique, Foxy Fossils, Black Octopus Mercantile LLC, Thrive Life, and more.
Event Details Cigar Bazaar Spring Market
@ The Cigar Factory
701 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map
The Holy City Vintage Market — celebrating all things vintage with over nine vintage vendors — heads to Park Cafe on Sun. April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oh yeah, and there will be a tarot reader on site. We see cool clothes in your future...
Event Details Holy City Vintage April Market
@ The Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., April 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map

