Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre gets even more pleasant with addition of Southern Tide and M. Dumas signature store

What do my 23 year old brother, 35 year old fiance, and half of the incoming class of CofC 2022 have in common? Southern Tide, baby. Prep boys (and gals) around the region love the Greenville-based clothing company and according toMt. Pleasant Towne Centre (founded in 1776 we presume) is getting a very special signature store this May.How special? Southern Tide — best known for its polos adorned with little fishies — teams up with downtown's M. Dumas (a store that was legit founded a century ago) to open a 2,104 square foot shop full of Southern Tide gear and owned and operated by Dumas. Southern Tide sells everything #saltlifelite lovers need: men's, women's, and kids apparel, golf towels, happy hour sunhats, bow ties, and motherfuckin' Yeti coolers.The store takes over the location formerly occupied by Teal, on Belk Drive.