Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Naked Eyes jewelry sells new hoop earrings at steep discount at J. Stark this weekend

Hoop madness

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Mar 21, 2018 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge
This Sat. March 24 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. head to J. Stark for a pop-up with local handmade luxury jewelry company, Naked Eyes, who will be selling their latest product — hoop earrings — at a steep discount to the first 20 customers.

In addition to snagging hoops, you can also get some pretty flower arrangements from Greenville, S.C.'s Philo Floral. Oh yeah, and the low down on that discount: $175 small hoop earrings will be sold for $50 and $200 medium hoops will be sold for $75. First 10 pairs of each. At J. Stark. Starting at 10 a.m. Got it? Good.

Event Details HOOP, there it is!
@ J. Stark
208 Coming St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., March 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map

