Naked Eyes jewelry sells new hoop earrings at steep discount at J. Stark this weekend
Hoop madness
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Mar 21, 2018 at 11:41 AM
This Sat. March 24 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. head to J. Stark for a pop-up with local handmade luxury jewelry company, Naked Eyes,
who will be selling their latest product — hoop earrings — at a steep discount to the first 20 customers.
In addition to snagging hoops, you can also get some pretty flower arrangements from Greenville, S.C.'s Philo Floral
. Oh yeah, and the low down on that discount: $175 small hoop earrings will be sold for $50 and $200 medium hoops will be sold for $75. First 10 pairs of each. At J. Stark. Starting at 10 a.m. Got it? Good.
