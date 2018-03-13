Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Head to King Street Collective for the only sewing class you'll ever need

Home Ec for millennials

Posted by Katie Molpus on Tue, Mar 13, 2018 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge EVENTBRITE.COM
  • eventbrite.com
Who doesn’t occasionally lose a button on their favorite coat or, I don’t know, rip their pants climbing out of the car seat on the way to dinner? (Anyone? Just me? Alright). Well if you’ve been there before or are just looking to pick-up a few useful sewing skills, on March 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. King Street Collective has the perfect class for you — and it's just $25.

Local seamstress and designer Evelyn Budiansky (a.k.a. Evelyn DeVere) of Evelyn’s Alteration & Design will walk guests through basic hand-sewing techniques for common clothing woes, covering everything from lost button repair to dragging hems. After this, you’ll be sewing up a storm in no time.

King Street Collective, opened in November of 2017, is a collective space operated by local artists. The building serves as a studio for makers and artists of all kinds to create, and also gives artists a space to share their work with the community. They offer classes, pop-ups, gallery shows, and other special events for floral design, embroidery, hand lettering and more.
Event Details Practical Hand-Sewing
@ King Street Collective
1102 King Street
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., March 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Practical Hand-Sewing @ King Street Collective

    • Sun., March 25, 2-3:30 p.m. $27.03

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS