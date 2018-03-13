Head to King Street Collective for the only sewing class you'll ever need

click to enlarge
Who doesn’t occasionally lose a button on their favorite coat or, I don’t know, rip their pants climbing out of the car seat on the way to dinner? (Anyone? Just me? Alright). Well if you’ve been there before or are just looking to pick-up a few useful sewing skills, on March 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. King Street Collective
has the perfect class for you — and it's just $25.
Local seamstress and designer Evelyn Budiansky (a.k.a. Evelyn DeVere) of Evelyn’s Alteration & Design will walk guests through basic hand-sewing techniques for common clothing woes, covering everything from lost button repair to dragging hems. After this, you’ll be sewing up a storm in no time.
King Street Collective, opened in November of 2017, is a collective space operated by local artists. The building serves as a studio for makers and artists of all kinds to create, and also gives artists a space to share their work with the community. They offer classes, pop-ups, gallery shows, and other special events for floral design, embroidery, hand lettering and more.