Donate your old prom dresses to The Cinderella Project now through next Wednesday

If you're like me then you have some old dresses stuffed in the back of your closet — you may be holding onto them for nostalgia's sake, or perhaps you think one day you'll fit into tenth grade's homecoming yellow satin number (I mean, maybe?). Regardless, you know those gowns would probably serve someone else a little better.
Enter: the Cinderella Project Charleston. This local nonprofit collects donations of new and gently used formal dresses, gowns, purses, jewelry, shawls, shoes, and accessories and provides them to financially challenged high school students at the annual Cinderella Project Boutique. This year the boutique will be held at West Ashley's John Wesley United Methodist Church on Sat. March 17 from 10 am.-2 p.m.
Learn more about donating — you can still drop those aforementioned items off at drop off locations Downtown, James Island, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, Summerville, and North Charleston until March 14 — online at cinderellaprojectcharleston.com.